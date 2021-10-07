This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Net
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Palasino selects Fast Track CRM as player engagement partner

7th October 2021 10:16 am GMT
NetEnt

European casino operator Trans World Hotels and Entertainment (TWHE), a division of Hong Kong-listed Far East Consortium International, has selected Fast Track CRM to provide customer engagement solutions for its first online casino.

Partnering with Fast Track CRM will enable the operator to use real-time, on-site engagements to communicate with online players, and to leverage rich data and detailed segmentation to personalise the player experience.

The launch of Palasino will mark TWHE’s entry to the online casino market, having previously operated land-based casinos in Europe targeting Austrian, Czech and German players.

iGaming software provider Pragmatic Solutions will provide the core player account management platform and integration technology for the new site.

Colin Stewart, chief executive of Palasino, described Fast Track as the perfect partner for online player engagement.

“The platform’s real-time foundation creates exciting opportunities for on-site engagement and the existing integration with the Pragmatic Solutions platform means we are confident that we will have all the data we need to create a very personal experience for our players,” he said.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track, commented, “We are excited to be part of Palasino’s launch journey and look forward to seeing how they will use our platform’s capabilities.

“Their vast experience in the land-based casino industry will be a great foundation to move into the online space and I’m sure they will bring some really interesting ideas from that world to how they will engage online players.”

Related Tags
CRM Fast Track iGaming Palasino
Related Articles

Fast Track partners Lovelace to develop new Gameplay Risk Engine

32Red goes live with Fast Track CRM

Betsson’s Betsafe brand partners Fast Track in Kenya

Fast Track appoints Johnny Tominaga as head of marketing

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to DoubleUp

Fast Track integrates CRM solution with Gaming Innovation Group

Fast Track to provide real-time engagement platform to Avento brands

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to Mimy

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to Winbet

Fast Track brings in Jenny Arnell as head of HR

Fast Track names Jean-Luc Ferrière as chief commercial officer

Fast Track expands Spiffbet deal to include new Wishmaker brand

Fast Track names Microgaming’s Jean-Luc Ferriere as ambassador

Fast Track secures new deal with Glitnor Group

Fast Track integrates CRM platform with Together Gaming

di
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt