Palasino selects Fast Track CRM as player engagement partner

European casino operator Trans World Hotels and Entertainment (TWHE), a division of Hong Kong-listed Far East Consortium International, has selected Fast Track CRM to provide customer engagement solutions for its first online casino.

Partnering with Fast Track CRM will enable the operator to use real-time, on-site engagements to communicate with online players, and to leverage rich data and detailed segmentation to personalise the player experience.

The launch of Palasino will mark TWHE’s entry to the online casino market, having previously operated land-based casinos in Europe targeting Austrian, Czech and German players.

iGaming software provider Pragmatic Solutions will provide the core player account management platform and integration technology for the new site.

Colin Stewart, chief executive of Palasino, described Fast Track as the perfect partner for online player engagement.

“The platform’s real-time foundation creates exciting opportunities for on-site engagement and the existing integration with the Pragmatic Solutions platform means we are confident that we will have all the data we need to create a very personal experience for our players,” he said.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track, commented, “We are excited to be part of Palasino’s launch journey and look forward to seeing how they will use our platform’s capabilities.

“Their vast experience in the land-based casino industry will be a great foundation to move into the online space and I’m sure they will bring some really interesting ideas from that world to how they will engage online players.”