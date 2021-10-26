FireKeepers Casino partners OtherLevels to increase customer engagement

Marketing and engagement solutions provider OtherLevels has partnered with FireKeepers Casino to deploy its data-led engagement tools.

OtherLevels will provide online messaging capabilities to the Michigan-based casino’s digital gaming and sportsbook operations, combining live game data, user actions and CRM data to create marketing messages for players.

“We are proud to work with one of the most respected names in Native Midwest gaming as they expand into online games and sports betting,” said OtherLevels CEO Brendan O’Kane. “We look forward to providing FireKeepers with the marketing and player engagement capabilities they need to create better, stronger and longer-lasting relationships with their players in Michigan and beyond.”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel chief executive Kathy George added: “Our players are the focus of everything we do at FireKeepers. We are pleased to partner with OtherLevels to help us engage and connect with our online players, and truly give them a FireKeepers experience.”