This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

FireKeepers Casino partners OtherLevels to increase customer engagement

26th October 2021 9:48 am GMT
Playtech

Marketing and engagement solutions provider OtherLevels has partnered with FireKeepers Casino to deploy its data-led engagement tools. 

OtherLevels will provide online messaging capabilities to the Michigan-based casino’s digital gaming and sportsbook operations, combining live game data, user actions and CRM data to create marketing messages for players.

“We are proud to work with one of the most respected names in Native Midwest gaming as they expand into online games and sports betting,” said OtherLevels CEO Brendan O’Kane. “We look forward to providing FireKeepers with the marketing and player engagement capabilities they need to create better, stronger and longer-lasting relationships with their players in Michigan and beyond.”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel chief executive Kathy George added: “Our players are the focus of everything we do at FireKeepers. We are pleased to partner with OtherLevels to help us engage and connect with our online players, and truly give them a FireKeepers experience.” 

Related Tags
CRM Firekeepers Casino iGaming OtherLevels Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

FireKeepers Casino goes online in Michigan with Scientific Games

Next stop Michigan

Scientific Games launches retail sportsbook for Michigan’s FireKeepers Casino

William Hill secures market access into US state of Michigan

Scientific Games enters Michigan sports betting and iGaming market

What next for Scientific Games?

Feature: What next for Scientific Games?

Michigan casino launches free-play offering with Scientific Games

Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt