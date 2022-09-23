bet365 selects Optimove as CRM marketing provider

New York-based CRM marketing solutions provider Optimove has been selected by leading operator bet365 to orchestrate and optimise all of its CRM marketing activities.

Optimove said that the partnership demonstrated bet365's strategic investment in scaling retention marketing efforts, and maximising player value as a growth driver for the business.

It marks the first time since its foundation in 2000 that bet365 has turned to a third-party vendor to support its CRM marketing efforts.

“bet365 continues to build an industry-leading sports and gaming product, and the business believes the time is right to complement the platform with best-of-breed third-party technology,” said bet365 chief marketing officer Alex Sefton. “With Optimove we have done just this.

"This deal heralds a change in direction for bet365, but also the start of a long-term partnership working with Optimove to grow our business. We are at the start of something genuinely exciting for bet365 and I don’t think we could have found a better partner.”

Optimove senior director of sales Motti Colman commented: “We’re thrilled to be selected by bet365 as their CRM marketing solution. Working together, this is a true super team. As a company that is known for keeping most of its tech in-house, this is a huge move by bet365 to go out to a third-party provider.

"We’re proud to have been chosen and humbled by bet365’s belief in our ability to deliver. I am certain that the work we accomplish together over the coming years will be groundbreaking and will help catapult bet365 into a new era of growth.”