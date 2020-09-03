NFL’s Detroit Lions signs BetMGM as first sports betting partner

MGM Resorts and GVC Holding’s BetMGM has become the first official sports betting partner of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

The deal with the Michigan-based NFL team features fan-focused assets including presenting sponsor of Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage.

These additions expand an existing multi-year partnership between MGM Resorts and the Lions, which features the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club at Ford Field.

“The Detroit Lions historic relationship with BetMGM has been years in the making and we're proud to announce details of our official partnership,” said Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood. “We're continuously seeking new ways to entertain and involve our fans which is especially important during such unusual times; this partnership with BetMGM will provide additional and exciting opportunities to engage our fans.”

BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost said: “When we first opened the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit in March, we hoped to develop deep relationships with the state's top teams. We are honored to be the first sports betting partner of the Lions and to offer their fans access to a variety of best-in-class promotions and perks only available on BetMGM.”

Available on the Detroit Lions mobile app, Lions Bingo is a predictive, free-to-play game introduced during the 2019 season. Fans can play bingo while guessing what plays might happen or statistics achieved during home and away Lions games for various, non-cash prizes.

With BetMGM as a partner this year, fans that accurately predict the right sequence of game scenarios will be eligible to win cash prizes and future all-expenses paid trips to visit MGM Resorts properties across the country.

“All of us at MGM Grand Detroit are eager and ready to welcome the Detroit Lions and sports betting fans to our BetMGM Sports Lounge this football season,” said MGM Resorts president of Midwest Group David Tsai. “We know everyone is eager to get out of their homes and add some fun into their calendars. We are committed to raising the bar in delivering unique and entertaining experiences."

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed up 4.17 per cent at $23.72 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 4.65 per cent at 833.20 pence in London earlier Thursday.