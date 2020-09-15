This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Parimatch signs global esports sponsorship deal with Fnatic

15th September 2020 7:13 am GMT

Eastern European-facing betting operator Parimatch has entered into a two-year sponsorship deal with leading esports team Fnatic.

Parimatch becomes the official betting partner of Fnatic’s CS:GO team, benefiting from branding on official team uniforms and the creation of unique content for social media channels.

“This partnership with Fnatic is another example of Parimatch strengthening ties with the international esports community, but it is the first time we can call ourselves partners of a truly global and legendary brand with more than 15 years of history,” said Parimatch head of esports Stepan Shulga. “This year has been hugely challenging for the world of sport, and at Parimatch we have focused on seizing opportunities whilst maintaining our strategy of promoting esports and sports as two champions of the entertainment industry, with audiences that have similar passions and interests.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with Fnatic to reach millions of esports fans around the world, so watch this space, as we've got some exciting plans in store.”

Fnatic founder and CEO Sam Mathews commented: “At Fnatic, we view sports betting as an impactful way to enhance the overall esports experience, when undertaken in a responsible manner.

“We are proud to partner with a forward-thinking, technologically innovative, global brand like Parimatch and look forward to collaborating with them to enhance the visibility of esports around the world.”

