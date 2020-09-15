This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Parimatch unveiled as new betting partner of Leicester City FC

15th September 2020 7:31 am GMT

Eastern European betting operator Parimatch has been unveiled as the new official first team training wear partner and official betting partner of English Premier League football club Leicester City.

Parimatch branding will be visible on the training and warm-up wear of Leicester City’s first team squad during all domestic and UEFA Europa League fixtures during the 2020/21 season, alongside branding on pitch-side LED advertising boards at all home Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup games, as well as on interview backdrops for all top-flight fixtures at the King Power Stadium.

“We are really pleased to partner with Parimatch, an exciting international brand,” said Leicester City head of partnerships Harj Hir. “We look forward to working together and helping to grow each other’s international profile.”

Parimatch chief marketing officer Ivan Liashenko commented: “Leicester City will be forever known as the miracle makers because of their extraordinary Premier League title win. At Parimatch we believe that miracles can only be made through hard work and a fighting spirit.

“We are delighted that Leicester City have chosen Parimatch as their training wear partner and as an official betting partner. Working with Leicester City ensures that Parimatch is partnering with a club that embodies the same values we hold at the heart of our business.”

Related Tags
English Premier League Football Leicester City FC Parimatch Sponsorship United Kingdom
Related Videos
Related Articles

Parimatch signs global esports sponsorship deal with Fnatic

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

Ukraine President signs bill legalising gambling

Parimatch renews UFC partnership until 2021

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Microgaming, Salsa Technology and more

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, BF Games and more

BetConstruct agrees live casino deal with Parimatch

Fast Track enters African market with Parimatch deal

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Pragmatic, Leander and Highlight Games

Highlight Games secures virtual sports deal with Parimatch

Habanero expands into the UK with BetVictor

GI Games Round-up: Quickspin, Booming Games, Blueprint and more

Switzerland blacklists 96 unlicensed gambling domains

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Sportradar Webinar
Every Matrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic