Parimatch unveiled as new betting partner of Leicester City FC

Eastern European betting operator Parimatch has been unveiled as the new official first team training wear partner and official betting partner of English Premier League football club Leicester City.

Parimatch branding will be visible on the training and warm-up wear of Leicester City’s first team squad during all domestic and UEFA Europa League fixtures during the 2020/21 season, alongside branding on pitch-side LED advertising boards at all home Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup games, as well as on interview backdrops for all top-flight fixtures at the King Power Stadium.

“We are really pleased to partner with Parimatch, an exciting international brand,” said Leicester City head of partnerships Harj Hir. “We look forward to working together and helping to grow each other’s international profile.”

Parimatch chief marketing officer Ivan Liashenko commented: “Leicester City will be forever known as the miracle makers because of their extraordinary Premier League title win. At Parimatch we believe that miracles can only be made through hard work and a fighting spirit.

“We are delighted that Leicester City have chosen Parimatch as their training wear partner and as an official betting partner. Working with Leicester City ensures that Parimatch is partnering with a club that embodies the same values we hold at the heart of our business.”