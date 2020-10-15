IGT PlaySports customers set to benefit from NBA betting partnership

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a betting partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The multi-year partnership will allow US customers of IGT’s PlaySports sports betting solution to use NBA intellectual property in their sportsbooks, including official data, team and league logos.

“Partnering with the NBA to bring official league data to our PlaySports customers further validates IGT's seriousness about delivering an unrivaled sports betting solution for the US market and supports the 'all-in-one' proposition that we offer,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president.

“With the rise in popularity of in-play, prop and parlay bets, having access to official, real-time NBA data feeds and league marks and logos positions IGT to collaborate with our PlaySports customers in creating highly compelling betting menus for sports fans across the country.”

Scott Kaufman-Ross, NBA SVP, head of Fantasy & Gaming, added: “This partnership with IGT marks the first time a platform provider can offer an 'out of the box' authentic NBA sports betting solution to a diverse set of operators across the US. This agreement will allow regional operators across the country to have direct access to NBA assets to create the best NBA gaming experience and further engage our fans.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 1.88 per cent lower at $10.46 per share in New York Wednesday.