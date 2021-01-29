This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings signs Charlotte Hornets fantasy sports partnership

29th January 2021 8:56 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed DraftKings has been named as the exclusive official daily fantasy sports partner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The multi-year agreement increases DraftKings’ presence in North Carolina and provides the operator with access to Hornets trademarks and logos, as well as advertising on LED signage courtside, on the basket stanchion at Spectrum Center, and on top of the backboards.

“Charlotte Hornets basketball games are must-watch TV for the NBA, and we look forward to providing Hornets fans with a best-in-class gaming experience,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “We look forward to deepening our business relationship with the Hornets organization through this new agreement and showcasing DraftKings in North Carolina.”

As part of the deal, the Hornets and DraftKings plan to develop a free-to-play, Hornets-themed predictive game that will integrate with the team’s mobile app.

“We’re excited to enter this partnership with DraftKings and bring its daily fantasy sports products to our great Hornets fans,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment president and vice hcairman Fred Whitfield. “Collaborating with DraftKings will allow us to offer our fans engaging new experiences from the leader in this emerging area.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) closed 3.5 per cent higher at $56.17 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Charlotte Hornets DraftKings Fantasy Sports NBA North Carolina United States
