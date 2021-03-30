This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings signs as WWE official gaming partner

30th March 2021 9:08 am GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has agreed a deal to serve as an official gaming partner of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The partnership centers on DraftKings’ popular free-to-play pools product and will see the operator launch an inaugural free-to-play pool at WWE’s two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, on April 10 and 11 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

“As a cultural icon and incredible sports and entertainment company, we are thrilled to join forces with WWE and introduce its devoted fanbase to the DraftKings brand,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “This relationship helps fuel the engagement and drama of WWE’s signature matchups and storylines as audiences enjoy the second-screen experiences our products provide.”

Subject to regulatory approval in all applicable jurisdictions, DraftKings will receive an exclusive license to media assets and in-game branding for WWE pay-per-view events. Additionally, both WWE fans and DraftKings customers will be able to participate in a number of integrated, free-to-play pools contests and products.

“We’re excited to enter this new agreement that makes DraftKings WWE’s first-ever free to play gaming partner,” said WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon. “This collaboration marks a significant step in deepening engagement with our passionate fans and will provide DraftKings the opportunity to leverage the massive appeal and reach of the WWE brand.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 8.49 per cent lower at $58.20 per share in New York Monday.

