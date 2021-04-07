FanDuel expands Michigan presence with new official gaming partnerships

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has become an official gaming partner of two of Detroit’s most iconic professional sports franchises through a new collaboration with MotorCity Casino.

The deals with MLB’s Detroit Tigers and the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings will see the FanDuel Sportsbook brand prominently featured on static and digital signage at both Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena, including the outfield wall and on dasher boards.

The sportsbook operator will also benefit from branding on the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings Radio Networks, which reach fans across the state of Michigan.

In collaboration with MotorCity Casino, FanDuel recently launched its online sportsbook and iGaming offering in Michigan via its FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app and the standalone FanDuel Casino app.

“After a very successful launch in Michigan, we are excited to continue our momentum by partnering in this way with two of the most iconic sports organizations in the country,” said FanDuel chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger.

The Tigers and Red Wings are also marketing partners with MotorCity Casino, which is home to the state-of-the-art FanDuel Sportsbook that opened in March 2020.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.8 per cent lower at 15,462.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.