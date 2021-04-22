PointsBet signs exclusive sponsorship of Colorado golf tournament

Sportsbook operator PointsBet has been named as the exclusive sponsor of PGA Golf’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

The multi-year agreement sees PointsBet serve as an official sports betting partner of the annual tournament, which takes place between July 5-11 and features the PGA Tour's next stars who currently compete on the Korn Ferry Tour.

PointsBet gains sponsorship exclusivity throughout the partnership, spanning retail and online sports betting, daily fantasy, and online casino gaming options.

PointsBet will also garner brand visibility across various on-course, in-person, and digital assets, and will introduce a Stay Sharp Golf Challenge, providing interactive activities from Tuesday to Sunday of tournament week, as well as an onsite PointsBet Lounge.

“PointsBet is the only major sports betting operator headquartered in Colorado, and as a result, we take a great amount of pride in being able to invest and actively participate in the local community,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the TPC Colorado Championship team - they make a positive impact in our home state year after year, and they also recognize the synergies between golf and sports betting just like our forward-thinking partners at the PGA Tour and NBC Sports. We look forward to innovating and contributing alongside TPC Colorado and the Korn Ferry Tour for years to come.”

Tournament director Drew Blass added: “We are excited to partner with PointsBet. As a renowned global brand with its US headquarters in Colorado, PointsBet has an exciting vision for growing fan engagement and providing innovative sports betting products. This partnership will allow us to make an even larger impact in our local community, which is always the key priority for our tournament.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 0.24 per cent lower at AUD$12.65 per share in Sydney Thursday.