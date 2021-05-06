32Red commits to Rangers FC sponsorship

Kindred Group’s 32Red brand has agreed a multi-year extension to its long-running shirt sponsorship deal with Scottish football giants Rangers FC.

The new deal with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) champions makes the partnership one of the longest running in British football, with 32Red having first sponsored the club in 2014.

As part of the partnership, 32Red also commits to continue supporting Team Talk, a men’s mental health initiative.

“Rangers and 32Red have been on a long journey together and I am delighted that our winning partnership is continuing,” said Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. “I was particularly heartened to hear that the vital Team Talk initiative will be continuing as part of the new agreement.

“I recently took part in a really positive session and it is abundantly clear to me how much of a support network Team Talk provides to our fans. Today’s announcement is really positive news for everyone connected to the club.”

Kindred Group UK general manager Neil Banbury said his company was thrilled to be continuing its longstanding partnership with SPFL Champions Rangers. "It’s been quite a journey over the last decade and we’re proud to have played our part in that. It is a hugely exciting time to be involved with the club, as this current season has shown already," he explained.

“More widely, we remain committed to reinventing the sports sponsorship model, so that it benefits the wider community. That is why, as part of this extended agreement with the club we will be renewing our support for the vital men’s mental health initiative, Team Talk.”

