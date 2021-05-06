This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

32Red commits to Rangers FC sponsorship

6th May 2021 8:38 am GMT

Kindred Group’s 32Red brand has agreed a multi-year extension to its long-running shirt sponsorship deal with Scottish football giants Rangers FC.

The new deal with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) champions makes the partnership one of the longest running in British football, with 32Red having first sponsored the club in 2014.

As part of the partnership, 32Red also commits to continue supporting Team Talk, a men’s mental health initiative.

“Rangers and 32Red have been on a long journey together and I am delighted that our winning partnership is continuing,” said Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. “I was particularly heartened to hear that the vital Team Talk initiative will be continuing as part of the new agreement.

“I recently took part in a really positive session and it is abundantly clear to me how much of a support network Team Talk provides to our fans. Today’s announcement is really positive news for everyone connected to the club.”

Kindred Group UK general manager Neil Banbury said his company was thrilled to be continuing its longstanding partnership with SPFL Champions Rangers. "It’s been quite a journey over the last decade and we’re proud to have played our part in that. It is a hugely exciting time to be involved with the club, as this current season has shown already," he explained.

“More widely, we remain committed to reinventing the sports sponsorship model, so that it benefits the wider community. That is why, as part of this extended agreement with the club we will be renewing our support for the vital men’s mental health initiative, Team Talk.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND) were trading 1.66 per cent lower at SEK148.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
32Red Football Kindred Group Rangers Scotland Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

Pala Interactive expands into 6th US state with Unibet launch in Virginia

Kindred Group posts strong profit growth in Q1 2021

Unibet launches Watch&Bet live streaming player

Kindred Group readies Unibet launch in Virginia

Virginia set for record March as Q1 sports betting wagers reach $628.7m

Rank Group reports 72% fall in quarterly revenue

32Red player wins £15.2m via Microgaming’s WowPot progressive jackpot

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Fantasma Games

Arizona Governor signs sports betting bill and amended gaming compact

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

DoubleUp Group partners Pragmatic Solutions for iGaming launch

Swedish court clears Spooniker in deposit limit dispute

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Kindred Group completes acquisition of Casino Blankeberge

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

Digitain
BTObet
Greentube

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming