Gaming Intelligence
LPGA Tour names BetMGM as first official betting partner

14th May 2021 8:11 am GMT
Playtech

BetMGM has been named as an official betting operator and partner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).

The multi-year partnership gives BetMGM access to official LPGA marks for use in advertising and promotions alongside access to existing sponsor relationships with several leading LPGA Tour Members, including Alison Lee, Anna Nordqvist, Cristie Kerr, Danielle Kang ,Michelle Wie West, and Natalie Gulbis.

"As a leading sports and entertainment company and already a supporter of women’s golf, BetMGM is uniquely positioned to join the LPGA family as an Official Betting Operator,” said Brian Carroll, senior vice president of global media distribution for the LPGA."

“Sports betting and digital gaming are key elements of the future of sports, and BetMGM is on the forefront of both opportunities. We are happy to partner with them as we look to provide more opportunities for our fans to interact with the LPGA and learn about our incredible athletes.”

BetMGM chief revenue officer, Matt Prevost, added: “We look forward to working with the LPGA and engaging with its fanbase through our market-leading products. BetMGM’s advanced betting technology provides a user-friendly experience for LPGA fans and a myriad of betting options to choose from.”

Related Tags
BetMGM Golf LPGA Sponsorship Sports Betting
