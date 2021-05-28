NordicBet resumes football sponsorship in Denmark

Betsson Group's NordicBet brand has resumed its sponsorship of Divisionsforeningen, Denmark's second tier football league, which will be again be known as NordicBet Liga.

Betsson sponsored the league between 2017 and 2019 before new marketing regulations paused the partnership last year, with amended regulations now allowing the sponsorship to resume for the 2021/22 season.

“We are happy that in cooperation with NordicBet, we can announce such positive news and continue our great cooperation after a year’s break," said Divisionsforeningen chief executive Claus Thomsen.

"In NordicBet, we have a dedicated and stable partner with a focus on responsible gaming. They are a partner that is supporting Danish football even in such a challenging time for world football. This extension sends a signal that Danish football is still worth supporting.”

Denmark introduced new rules in January 2020 that required all gambling marketing to include information on age limits, responsible gambling and self exclusion, and amended the rules in December to allow for exceptions where this is not possible due to space limitations.

"Even though our sponsorship was on pause, we still continued supporting the clubs by looking on from outside the pitch and now we are happy to step back in the pitch and resume this great partnership," said Betsson Group chief commercial officer, Ronni Hartvig. "Our goal is to continue in strengthening the league and drive new initiatives which we hope will bring fans even closer to the clubs they support.”