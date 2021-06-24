BetRivers.com and Rivers Casino partner NFL’s Chicago Bears

Rush Street Interactive has agreed a deal to serve as the official sportsbook and casino partner of the NFL's Chicago Bears.

The agreement marks the Bears’ first sportsbook and casino deal and makes BetRivers.com the team's official sportsbook partner, while Rivers Casino, which is jointly owned by Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs Incorporated, will serve as the club's official casino partner.

BetRivers.com will also serve as the title partner of the team’s customized free-to-play game on the Chicago Bears official app, with players enjoying collaborative promotions for exclusive Chicago Bears prizes and experiences.

BetRivers.com and Rivers Casino will also receive prominent branding on in-stadium signage and digital, social and print assets.

"As a lifelong Bears fan, I am thrilled to have BetRivers and Rivers Casino partner with our hometown NFL team, the Chicago bears, as the organization’s only Official Sportsbook and Casino Partner," said Rush Street Interactive executive chairman and co-founder Neil Bluhm. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with the Bears and their dedicated fan base, and offering innovative products and promotions as we remain committed to delivering a first-rate customer experience.

"The partnership also reinforces our commitment to hometown teams in the states where we have our online and land-based sportsbooks."

Bears president and chief executive Ted Phillips added: “We look forward to connecting with our fans in fun and unique ways through these avenues and couldn’t be prouder to be building this relationship with a hometown company.”

