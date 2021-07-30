Betway adds VfB Stuttgart to sponsorship portfolio

Online bookmaker Betway continues to expand its sports sponsorship portfolio, with Bundesliga football club VfB Stuttgart becoming the latest team to agree a partnership with the operator.

The three-year agreement gives Betway premium partner status and brand exposure on the LED screens and on-cam carpets within the Mercedes-Benz Arena, where VfB Stuttgart play all of their home games.

The partnership will serve to further increase awareness of the Betway brand in the regulated German sports betting market and adds to its existing partnerships with Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Schalke, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and a number of German tennis tournaments.

"VfB Stuttgart are one of Germany's most successful football clubs and we're very proud to become their premium partner on an initial three-year deal," said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. "This agreement reflects our ambitions as a brand, as the Bundesliga is recognised around the world as one of the biggest football leagues. We’re delighted to have further association with it for Betway, a brand that is synonymous in the highest profile sports and teams around the globe."

Betway head of marketing for Germany Maik Brodowski added: "We’re really excited to be growing our relationship with VfB Stuttgart and are thrilled to become their exclusive premium partner. The team’s potential is there for all to see having finished in the top half of the Bundesliga last season following their promotion. We look forward to sharing the thrill and connecting with the loyal fanbase through various activations over the next few years.”

VfB chairman Thomas Hitzlsperger added: "Our partnership has proven successful for both sides, even in a challenging time for soccer. We are therefore very pleased that betway is expanding its commitment to VfB and look forward to a long-term collaboration."