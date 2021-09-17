This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Delasport renews Balkan basketball league sponsorship

17th September 2021 9:35 am GMT

Online gaming technology provider Delasport has extended its title sponsorship of the Balkan International Basketball League (BIBL).

The renewal continues Delasport's support of the BIBL for the upcoming 2021/22 season, which begins on 12 October and features eleven teams from five countries; Bulgaria, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

“The sponsorship of the Balkan league is a natural step for us as sports is embedded in our DNA, and we are passionate about it,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “At Delasport, we embrace sport values like professionalism, excellence, and dedication, we love sport, and it is great to collaborate with the Balkan League. We wish all the teams a great season.”

BIBL sports director Shay Shtriks added: “We are delighted to be working with Delasport, such a high-profile sponsor. We can expand and establish a minor league and spread the love of sport further by working together. We are all striving for professionalism, and this sponsorship takes things to a new level.”

