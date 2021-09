Caesars Entertainment has agreed a partnership for Caesars Sportsbook to serve as the exclusive gaming and sportsbook partner of the Louisiana State University (LSU) athletics department.

The landmark partnership with one of the leading college athletics teams focuses on unique alumni and fan engagement opportunities, while expanding responsible sports gaming and education.

“LSU Athletics programs have always exemplified excellence, and at Caesars, we couldn't be happier to partner with such an iconic brand in college athletics,” said [...]