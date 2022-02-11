Betway named official gaming partner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

The agreement designates Betway as the official gaming partner of the Bucks, with the operator benefiting from branding throughout Fiserv Forum and across Bucks' digital assets.

The agreement marks Betway’s latest partnership in the NBA following recent deals with the likes of the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Betway and bring their world-class brand to Bucks fans,” said Bucks chief business development and strategy officer Matt Pazaras. “Betway has been a fantastic partner to work with from the start and we look forward to growing our relationship with one of the premier online betting and gaming brands in the world.”

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “Adding to our already impressive portfolio in the NBA, we’re very happy to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to our family of partners. The Bucks are having a great season in the NBA and we’re looking forward to sharing the thrill of their successes together.”

Shares in Betway parent SGHC Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) closed 0.48 per cent higher at $8.40 per share in New York Thursday.