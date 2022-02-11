This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Betway named official gaming partner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

11th February 2022 9:47 am GMT
Betway
Playtech

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

The agreement designates Betway as the official gaming partner of the Bucks, with the operator benefiting from branding throughout Fiserv Forum and across Bucks' digital assets.

The agreement marks Betway’s latest partnership in the NBA following recent deals with the likes of the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Betway and bring their world-class brand to Bucks fans,” said Bucks chief business development and strategy officer Matt Pazaras. “Betway has been a fantastic partner to work with from the start and we look forward to growing our relationship with one of the premier online betting and gaming brands in the world.”

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “Adding to our already impressive portfolio in the NBA, we’re very happy to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to our family of partners. The Bucks are having a great season in the NBA and we’re looking forward to sharing the thrill of their successes together.”

Shares in Betway parent SGHC Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) closed 0.48 per cent higher at $8.40 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Betway iGaming Milwaukee Bucks NBA Sports Betting Super Group United States
Related Articles

Betway signs first football sponsorship deals in Chile

Super Group to begin trading on NYSE Friday Jan. 28

Genius Sports expands Betway partnership

Super Group nears completion of merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $3.83bn in 2021

Betway-owner Super Group posts $1.5bn in 2021 revenue

Betway signs inaugural French sponsorship deal with Toulouse FC

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Indiana sports wagers grow to record $463.7m in November

The all new Microgaming explained

888 and Betway approved to offer sports betting in Virginia

Betway adds The Rio Open to tennis portfolio

Betway adds another NHL team to US sponsorship portfolio

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming