Greek gaming operator OPAP has agreed a new three-year sponsorship deal with the Hellenic Basketball Federation (EEC), the governing body for the sport in Greece.

The agreement will see OPAP sponsor both the men's and women's national basketball teams, with OPAP's logo to feature on the front of all team jerseys.

In addition, OPAP and the EEC will work together to continue to develop Greek basketball, including women's basketball, the Greek Cup, and 3-on-3 basketball.

"Undoubtedly, OPAP is the biggest [...]