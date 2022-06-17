OLG and Major League Baseball strike partnership agreement 

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced a multi-year partnership that makes OLG’s PROLINE sportsbook product an official sports betting partner of the MLB.

The deal provides OLG with rights to the league’s official logos for marketing purposes and cross-promotion across MLB digital and social channels.

“Teaming up with a world-class organisation like the MLB enables OLG to create exciting, one-of-a-kind interactive experiences for baseball fans at the game and on PROLINE+,” said OLG's chief digital and strategy officer Dave Pridmore. “The true value of this partnership for OLG is the way it will bring PROLINE customers even closer to the game they love in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

MLB executive vice president of business development, Kenny Gersh, commented: “As we continue exploring additional avenues to engage our fans around the world through sports betting, we need to find creative, knowledgeable partners in their respective regions. With OLG, we have a trusted partner in Ontario with a vision to help us grow.”

This partnership is also consistent with the MLB's comprehensive responsible gambling measures that aim to protect the integrity of the game both on and off the field.