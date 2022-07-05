VBET named official partner of OGC Nice

VBET is the latest online betting operator to agree a sponsorship deal ahead of the start of the new European football season, partnering with French Ligue 1 football club OGC Nice in a three-season deal.

The OGC Nice partnership will further increase VBET's visibility in the French market and beyond, and builds on the operator's recent partnerships with AS Monaco and Paris FC.

Under the terms of the partnership, the VBET logo be displayed on Nice uniforms during French championship matches through to 2025, with the operator also benefiting from brand visibility at the Allianz Riviera stadium during home matches and across the teams digital channels.

“Beyond the symbolism of signing with the club of the city where I was born and grew up, I am very happy that VBET can become one of the Official Partners of OGC Nice alongside its shareholder - INEOS,” said VBET France president David Ozararat. “Today, the clubs potential is at its highest and its president’s ambitions are in line with our entrepreneurial project in terms of means, values and vision.”

OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère added: “We are delighted with the arrival of VBET among our official partners. It is an ambitious and dynamic group that is constantly developing. VBET is constantly seeking to innovate in its sector. It is a field on which we find ourselves.”