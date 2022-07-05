This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

VBET named official partner of OGC Nice

5th July 2022 9:16 am GMT
VBET OGC Nice
Greentube

VBET is the latest online betting operator to agree a sponsorship deal ahead of the start of the new European football season, partnering with French Ligue 1 football club OGC Nice in a three-season deal.

The OGC Nice partnership will further increase VBET's visibility in the French market and beyond, and builds on the operator's recent partnerships with AS Monaco and Paris FC.

Under the terms of the partnership, the VBET logo be displayed on Nice uniforms during French championship matches through to 2025, with the operator also benefiting from brand visibility at the Allianz Riviera stadium during home matches and across the teams digital channels.

“Beyond the symbolism of signing with the club of the city where I was born and grew up, I am very happy that VBET can become one of the Official Partners of OGC Nice alongside its shareholder - INEOS,” said VBET France president David Ozararat. “Today, the clubs potential is at its highest and its president’s ambitions are in line with our entrepreneurial project in terms of means, values and vision.”

OGC Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère added: “We are delighted with the arrival of VBET among our official partners. It is an ambitious and dynamic group that is constantly developing. VBET is constantly seeking to innovate in its sector. It is a field on which we find ourselves.”

Related Tags
Advertising Football France Ligue 1 Sponsorship Sports Betting VBET
Related Articles

AS Monaco and VBET extend partnership to 2025

VBET signs official partnership agreement with Paris FC

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

Ukrainian operators sign Memorandum on Gambling Advertising

VBET named title partner of Ukrainian national ice hockey team

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

Relax Gaming to supply FavBet in Romania

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

VBET secures license approval in Ukraine

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

VBET signs betting partnership with France’s AS Monaco

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Digitain expands live casino offering with TVBET integration

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution