Kindred Group’s Unibet brand is continuing its support of the Dutch Eerste Divisie through a new partnership with Heracles Almelo.

The multi-year sponsorship deal is Unibet's third in the Eerste Divisie football league - the second highest tier of football in the Netherlands - following recent deals with Telstar and De Graafschap.

In addition to the commercial partnership, Heracles Almelo and Unibet will work together on responsible gaming and the prevention of match-fixing, with both parties also [...]