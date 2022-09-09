LeoVegas partner Premier League champions Manchester City

LeoVegas Group and Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed a new partnership that will see LeoVegas serve as the club’s official betting partner in Europe and Canada.

LeoVegas and Manchester City said that the partnership will create extra excitement for fans through cobranded content with both the men’s and women’s first teams, with LeoVegas customers also benefitting from exclusive offers such as unique matchday experiences.

The LeoVegas brand will feature across in-stadia assets at both the Etihad Stadium and Academy Stadium, in addition to appearing on the men’s first team training kit sleeve for the 2022/23 season.

“LeoVegas Group is proud to be entering into this partnership with Manchester City, and excited to be able to offer our customers unique experiences with the club,” said LeoVegas Group CEO Gustaf Hagman. “Manchester City is a colossal in the sport, with the same leading mentality as LeoVegas; this collaboration is an opportunity for LeoVegas to build further brand awareness to support our global growth.”

Dina Ahmad, vice president of global partnership sales at City Football Group, added: “Manchester City are pleased to welcome LeoVegas Group as our newest partner. We look forward to working together to bring fans and customers even closer to the club. Additionally, we are excited that this new partnership will also help spark further growth across Europe and Canada and allow us to continue reaching audiences around the world.”

Shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were unchanged at SEK60.85 per share in Stockholm Friday morning and will be delisted on 22 September as a result of the sale of the company to MGM Resorts International.