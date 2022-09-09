This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

LeoVegas partner Premier League champions Manchester City

9th September 2022 8:21 am GMT
Greentube

LeoVegas Group and Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed a new partnership that will see LeoVegas serve as the club’s official betting partner in Europe and Canada.

LeoVegas and Manchester City said that the partnership will create extra excitement for fans through cobranded content with both the men’s and women’s first teams, with LeoVegas customers also benefitting from exclusive offers such as unique matchday experiences.

The LeoVegas brand will feature across in-stadia assets at both the Etihad Stadium and Academy Stadium, in addition to appearing on the men’s first team training kit sleeve for the 2022/23 season.

“LeoVegas Group is proud to be entering into this partnership with Manchester City, and excited to be able to offer our customers unique experiences with the club,” said LeoVegas Group CEO Gustaf Hagman. “Manchester City is a colossal in the sport, with the same leading mentality as LeoVegas; this collaboration is an opportunity for LeoVegas to build further brand awareness to support our global growth.”

Dina Ahmad, vice president of global partnership sales at City Football Group, added: “Manchester City are pleased to welcome LeoVegas Group as our newest partner. We look forward to working together to bring fans and customers even closer to the club. Additionally, we are excited that this new partnership will also help spark further growth across Europe and Canada and allow us to continue reaching audiences around the world.”

Shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were unchanged at SEK60.85 per share in Stockholm Friday morning and will be delisted on 22 September as a result of the sale of the company to MGM Resorts International.

Related Tags
Canada English Premier League Football LeoVegas Manchester City FC MGM Resorts Sponsorship
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Greek gambling regulator adds more than 500 sites to iGaming blacklist

MGM Resorts set to complete LeoVegas acquisition next week

MGM Resorts gains regulatory approval for proposed LeoVegas acquisition

British regulator fines Smarkets for AML and social responsibility failings

Record sports betting performance drives LeoVegas’ Q2 growth

LeoVegas fined £1.32m by Gambling Commission

Big Time Gaming unleashes Vegas Megaways slot

LeoVegas assisting authorities in insider trading probe

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

LeoVegas and MGM’s global ambition: exclusive interview with LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman

DraftKings goes online in Ontario with sportsbook and iGaming

Mohegan Gaming picks Kambi for Ontario sportsbook launch

LeoVegas maintains revenue growth in Q1 despite Netherlands exit

MGM Resorts buoyed by Aria and Vdara in Q1

MGM Resorts makes $607m bid for LeoVegas

BRAGG Gaming - Indigo Magic
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming