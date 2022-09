New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has secured a multi-year deal to sponsor Amazon’s Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Prime Video.

The new partnership will see DraftKings deliver fan engaging pregame content and unique betting offers every Thursday throughout the NFL season.

DraftKings’ content will be featured in all 15 TNF games during the 2022 NFL season, beginning this Thursday when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The NFL season is the [...]