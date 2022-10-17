BetUK agrees three-year UK horse racing sponsorship

LeoVegas Group’s BetUK brand has entered into a multi-year sponsorship deal with Arena Racing Company (ARC).

The agreement will see BetUK advertised at all races across ARC’s All-Weather Championships, and on TV via branding during ITV and Sky Racing broadcasts.

The brand will also benefit from naming rights to races across the series, with the first meeting of the season taking place on October 18 at Newcastle Racecourse.

“BetUK, Britain's fastest-growing betting brand, is proud to sponsor The All-Weather Championships in their tenth season. We are thrilled to sponsor 600 races over the next three years,” said Chris Welch, chief commercial officer at LeoVegas Group.

“As this is our first major Racing sponsorship, it was important to find the right partner and the right quality races that match our vision and ambition for the BetUK brand. Racing punters are already enjoying over 40,000 live-streamed races from around the world on our site and we are sure this high-profile sponsorship will further cement BetUK as a punters' favourite.”

David Leyden Dunbar, ARC director of commercial strategy and partnerships, commented: “As the All-Weather Championships enter their tenth season, they are now a firmly established part of the British Horse Racing calendar. I’m delighted to welcome our new partner, BetUK, to the Championships and thank them for their support of the Sprint, Middle Distance and Marathon categories.

“The Championships continue to provide a compelling racing narrative with plenty of exciting action ahead over the winter period taking us through to the crowning of our new Champions on Good Friday with £1 million in prize money on offer.”