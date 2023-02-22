William Hill replaces Betway as Grand National Festival sponsor

888-owned bookmaker William Hill has signed a deal to become the official betting partner of the Randox Grand National Festival.

The three-year agreement sees William Hill replace Betway as sponsor of the annual event at Aintree Racecourse, with the bookmaker also named sponsor of three ITV-televised races during the three-day Festival, which takes place between Thursday 13 April to Saturday 15 April.

This includes the Grade 1 William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, the William Hill Handicap Hurdle on Friday, and the Grade 3 William Hill Handicap Chase on Saturday, the race immediately before the Randox Grand National.

“The Grand National Festival at Aintree is one of the pinnacles of the National Hunt calendar and we are delighted to be involved as the official betting partner for the next three years,” said William Hill head of sponsorship, social & PR, Daryl West.

“Horseracing is a vital part of our heritage, and it was an easy decision for us to support not just the biggest race in the sport but a huge event in the annual sporting calendar.”

William Hill already has a presence at the Liverpool track with several on-course shops, with the sponsorship following the recent signing of former Jump jockey and 2003 National winner Barry Geraghty as a brand ambassador.

Geraghty joins the likes of Sir AP McCoy, Leonna Mayor and Nick Luck as William Hill brand ambassadors.

“William Hill is synonymous with horse racing in this country so we are thrilled they are going to be involved with our flagship meeting at Aintree for the next three years,” added The Jockey Club’s Aintree & North West regional director Dickon White.