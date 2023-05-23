Flutter partners Cure Leukaemia’s The Tour 21

Flutter Entertainment has been unveiled as the new headline sponsor of Cure Leukaemia’s flagship cycling event, The Tour 21.

Flutter has partnered the £1 million fundraising event for the next three years, with The Tour 21 taking place one week ahead of the professional Tour De France race.

The 2023 event takes place from Saturday 24 June, with a team of 20 amateur cyclists aiming to complete all 21 stages, over 3,000km, of the iconic Tour de France. The race starts in Bilbao, before finishing in central Paris on Sunday 16 July.

“We're delighted to be working with Cure Leukaemia and supporting The Tour 21,” said Flutter group head of communities Kerry McNally. “It is an exciting partnership that brings together our passion for sport with our commitment to Do More to support the communities in which we operate.

“Cure Leukaemia is undertaking transformational trials to help treat blood cancer patients around the world and we could not be prouder to play a role in helping them to eradicate this devastating illness.”

Funds raised are invested directly into the Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) network, which covers a catchment area of over 20 million people, providing access to potentially life-saving treatments not available through standard care.

A team of specialist research nurses and other clinical roles require funding of over £1 million each year in order to facilitate pioneering treatments for blood cancer, a disease someone in the world is diagnosed with every 27 seconds.

Cure Leukaemia chief executive James McLaughlin commented: “I am extremely proud that Flutter has agreed to partner with The Tour 21. Their mission and strategy perfectly aligns with Cure Leukaemia’s ultimate ambition to eradicate blood cancer.

“Flutter as the headline partner of the event takes The Tour 21 to a whole new level, working alongside our strategic partnerships with A.S.O, Santini, Ribble and NBC Sports to further raise the profile of the event and the charity to attract further sponsors and corporate engagement.

“It makes a significant difference to the event's fundraising total and the global impact we can make with clinical trials and treating blood cancer patients.”