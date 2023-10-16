Betsson agrees naming rights deal with AEK BC

Greek professional basketball club AEK BC is building on its long-running partnership with Betsson to rename itself as AEK Betsson BC.

Betsson has served as the club’s shirt sponsor since 2021 and has now secured the naming rights to the Greek Basketball League club.

“This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our history, combining our strengths to achieve great success together,” said Makis Angelopoulos, president of AEK Betsson BC.

“We are deeply appreciative of the help and unwavering support we’ve consistently received from Betsson. It is through such active partnerships that we can excel in our game and continue to make history.”

Thanos Marinos, managing director of Betsson Greece, said: “We are proud to continue our sponsorship of AEK BC for the third consecutive year and now be an integral part of AEK Betsson BC’s name. I am particularly glad that Betsson is investing in sporting initiatives within Greece, as this enables us to give back to the communities where we operate and make a positive impact.

“Through sports, everyone benefits. It fosters community unity, encourages a healthy and active lifestyle, and offers our youth valuable opportunities for growth and development.”