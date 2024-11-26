OlyBet secures World Snooker Tour partnership

OlyBet has been named as the official European betting partner of the World Snooker Tour for the 2024/25 season.

Olybet, which is owned by Olympic Entertainment Group, will have table-side branding at the upcoming Johnstone’s Paint Masters event, which is set to take place at the beginning of next year at Alexandra Palace in London.

Alongside the partnership with the World Snooker Tour, OlyBet is adding snooker star Jack Lisowski to its roster of brand ambassadors, along with professional player and coach Michael Holt and current world number 10 Gary Wilson.

“Partnering with WST will bring the excitement, history, and personality of world-class snooker closer to Olybet’s communities,” said OlyBet CEO and chair Corey Plummer.

“OlyBet is known for grand activations, up-close access and delivering memorable moments through sports. The WST captivates its traditional base and inspires a new generation of fans with the world’s best players. This will be an exciting partnership.”

Peter Wright, chief commercial officer for the World Snooker Tour, added: “It’s exciting to team up for the first time with OlyBet, an inventive brand which has some fantastic partnerships in sports, including football and golf.

“We look forward to collaborating with the OlyBet team and their new ambassador, Jack Lisowski, known for his flamboyant style which will fit perfectly with their content strategy.”