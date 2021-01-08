Fast Track names Jean-Luc Ferrière as chief commercial officer

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has appointed Microgaming’s long-serving executive Jean-Luc Ferrière as its new chief commercial officer (CCO).

Ferrière has been working with Fast Track as a brand ambassador since October 2020 and now joins Simon Lidzén, Christopher Hirst and Patrik Potocki as a member of the senior leadership team.

“Jean-Luc has proved that he is able to get the best out of teams through a focus on both people and technology,” said Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén. “We have seen over the last few months that we are very aligned in terms of how we work and how we see the future of this industry, and we are absolutely delighted that he will now be playing a larger role at Fast Track.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ferrière said: “The synergies were obvious from the first engagement with Simon and Chris, and I am thrilled to be able to put my passions and experiences to further use advising the business in this newly expanded capacity.”