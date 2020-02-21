GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, R. Franco Digital and more

This week has seen new games released by the likes of Skywind Group, R. Franco Digital, Blueprint Gaming, NetGaming, True Lab, Scientific Games, Push Gaming, Evoplay Entertainment, Yggdrasil, NSoft and Pragmatic Play.

Skywind Group’s Aztec Respin

The latest release from Gaming Intelligence’s One to Watch Supplier Award winner Skywind Group is inspired by the ancient Aztec culture of Mesoamerica.

Aztec Respin is a medium volatility 6-reel, 20-line slot game, with winning combinations that pay both ways. Landing one or more wild symbols can trigger the wild respin feature, which can include sticky wilds.

In Aztec Respin, these sticky wilds expand in 4 directions. When a wild symbol lands during a wild re-spin, it will also expand and re-trigger the feature.

“As players are flooded with more and more slots, we are always determined to deliver a unique cinematic and entertaining experience without overlooking the math and feature models,” said Skywind Group vice president of operations and content Uri Cohen. “Aztec Respin delivers on all ends of the adventure.

“This Aztec slot was created with a focus on innovation and game model strength. This is definitely more than just any other Aztec themed slot.”

R. Franco Digital’s TimeLab

R. Franco Digital has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its latest slot TimeLab.

The 5×3, 30-payline game has gone live on R. Franco’s own Wanabet site and takes players on an epic adventure through the ages, encountering a range of wilds, respins, and bonuses along the way.

The first in a new series of time-travelling themed games from the supplier features Dr. Random who has cracked time travel after years of calculations, dozens of failed attempts and thousands of tons of sandwiches.

“We wanted to create a character that we could use again and again in a series of related slot titles,” said R. Franco Digital commercial director Mario Benito. “With Dr. Random and his time machine there really are no boundaries for our game designers as they can go to any place in the world at any time in history, past present or future.

“I am delighted that TimeLab’s debut has been so successful, with its unique theme, engaging features and an easy-to-use interface, it’s no surprise to see that the game is proving a hit with players and partners alike. Expect plenty more episodes in the Dr. Random series.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Mighty Griffin Megaways

Blueprint Gaming’s latest release sees players head into the skies in search of big wins in Mighty Griffin Megaways.

The base gameplay features cascading wins and mystery symbols, which when landing in view transform to reveal the same random symbol for even more ways for players to find their fortune.

Three or more Griffin Shield symbols trigger the Golden Streak free spins round, during which the win multiplier increases after every reaction. Before entering the round, players are given the opportunity to gamble for even more free spins by spinning the wheel.

Mighty Griffin Megaways features the Jackpot King Deluxe progressive system, providing players with a chance to secure a huge jackpot prize from any stake and spin, and also features the Megaways mechanic, under license from Big Time Gaming, offering up to 117,649 ways to win.

“Players are on a quest to find the mighty griffin as the legendary creature flies across the sky to deliver big prizes onto the reels below,” Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “With cascading wins and Jackpot King Deluxe on offer, this latest release is packed full of fun features that will keep players immersed for long periods of time.”

Scientific Games’ Casino Stud

Scientific Games has expanded its game portfolio with the release of Casino Stud.

In this ever-popular table game, players compete against a pay table for big wins, hoping to get a high-paying poker hand.

In the additional 5+1 bonus bet, players can try for a hand with the five community cards plus a bonus draw for more potential wins.

Push Gaming’s Joker Troupe

Push Gaming has released its latest high volatility online slot game, Joker Troupe.

Joker Troupe boasts three jokers – Blue, Green and Red – which act as a Scatter Symbol. When three of each land anywhere on the reels, the respective Joker Feature is triggered and the potential for big wins increases significantly.

The Blue Joker Feature sees players collect blue hats and build them into stacks. For every three blue hat symbols stacked the player will unlock a new row and increase the multiplier of any additional hat symbols up to x25. During the feature, the reels can expand up to 10×4.

If three Red Joker symbols land during the Blue Joker Feature, the player will go straight to the Red Joker Free Spins, which can also be triggered during the base game. Once active, players receive 20 seconds of free spins.

Any additional Red Joker symbols that land will increase the pace of the free spins and begin filling the meter that sits at the top of the reels. During this time the pace of the free spins increases dramatically. The Green Joker feature is a classic wheel that appears and is then filled with coin wins and two large booster segments containing multipliers and Red Jokers.

“With Joker Troupe we have taken the classic Joker game and given it the Push Gaming treatment,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “The result is a highly volatile, highly thrilling online slot that delivers tremendous big win potential via three compelling features.

“We have added additional emphasis on sounds for this game, as well as the inclusion of our new Hyper Mode feature, to create a highly engaging and entertaining online slot that we believe will enjoy the same success as our previous chart toppers like Jammin’ Jars and Razor Shark.”

NetGaming’s Festival of Fortune

NetGaming has released its latest slot game Festival of Fortune.

The 5×3, 15-payline title celebrates Chinese New Year and sees a range of colourful symbols and inviting characters appear against a traditional Far-Eastern background.

In the game, players can trigger the Lucky Lion Bonus where a feast of free spins await them, with the Mystery Replace feature allowing for up to 27 additional free spins.

“Festival of Fortune is an action-packed entertainment experience, boasting immersive symbols, exciting bonus rounds and an engaging theme,” said NetGaming CEO Pallavi Deshmukh.

“Following a hugely successful ICE, NetGaming is continuing to produce premium quality content as we look to build on our international expansion.”

True Lab’s Victoria Wild

True Lab has launched its latest slot game Victoria Wild.

The game sees the lead character Victoria hunting for treasures and looking to cross the drought-ridden desert. Whenever two Tornado Wilds drop out on the reels, a Sandstorm begins. A Wild then randomly moves across the reels and collapses into a thunderstorm of sticky Tornado re-spins if two Wilds match.

When Victoria collects the Oasis symbols, Oasis Free Spins cure her fatigue with the Waterfall Wilds expanding to an extra reel. A dedicated Scatter also takes Victoria to the Lost Temple that opens the Secret Treasury and its Wheel of Desires once seven Lamp Wilds are collected, granting up to x25 the Free Spins total win.

Victoria Wild has 15 paylines, three types of Wilds, collectible symbols, and three unique Free Spin locations with an extra reel.

“With its complex features and really beautiful art, Victoria is a well-balanced and perfectly executed game,” said True Lab chief product officer. “I believe it will drive interest at any casino and appeal to a diverse audience.”

Evoplay Entertainment’s Rich Reels and Irish Reels

Evoplay Entertainment has unveiled the first games from its new series of retro-themed games inspired by Vegas’ classic slots.

The first game Rich Reels comes with two types of Wild symbols in the game, Crown and Star, with winning combinations rewarded by generous coefficients of x100 and x250.

The second game arrives in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Irish Reels is a 3-reel, 3-row slot played with 5 fixed paylines and comes with 8 regular symbols, along with scatters, wilds and free spins.

The aim of the game is a typical slot classic, with each spin of the reels looking to form a winning combination on existing paylines. The more expensive symbols in the winning combination, the greater the win, with winnings totalling up to x800 to keep things magical.

“At Evoplay Entertainment, we’re all about capturing the attention of an ever-more demanding global audience,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk. “Packed with everything that makes a Vegas slot great, our Reels series has been designed to ensure our operator partners are able to offer that legendary gaming experience anywhere in the world.

“Flawlessly adapted for mobile, each one of our series is guaranteed to bring our famous trademark of action-packed excitement, along with beautifully designed graphics and immersive gameplay to ensure that Nevada is as close as a swipe on your phone.”

Yggdrasil’s Brazil Bomba

Yggdrasil is inviting players to the world’s biggest carnival set in the vibrant streets of Rio de Janeiro in its latest slot release, Brazil Bomba.

In the game, symbols cascade down the 6×8 reels and every cluster of six or more identical symbols brings a win. If players land a bomb symbol, it explodes across the reels in a star formation, clearing up to 16 positions and giving players even more chances to win.

Getting a Dropdown win or landing the Bomb feature triggers multipliers which have no cap, offering unlimited rewards. Players can also trigger the Brazil Bomba free spin mode by landing 3 or more Free Spin symbols anywhere on the reels.

“Brazil Bomba brings players to the heart of the Rio carnival full of colorful graphics, samba music, fireworks and tile clearing bombs that clear the path for massive wins,” said Yggdrasil senior product strategist Jonas Strandman. “We are excited about launching Brazil Bomba just ahead of the world-famous carnival taking place in Rio.

“With cascading symbols filling the reels this game offers players a cheerful experience with wins worth celebrating.”

Pragmatic Play’s Mysterious

Pragmatic Play has launched its latest slot game with the release of a Victorian ghost-themed Mysterious.

The 4×6 slot boasts 4096 ways to win, inviting players to grab the multipliers as they hunt the Lord, with Mystery Symbols creating big wins when the Lady is encountered and Infectious Wilds when the Baron is summoned.

“Mysterious takes players back to spookier times in a slot jam-packed full of Infectious Wilds, Mystery Symbols and a thrilling theme,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield.

“The exciting gameplay, immersive soundtrack and stunning graphics are sure to take players to the edge of their seats in this highly engaging new title.”

NSoft’s Slot Car Races

NSoft has released its newest virtual sports game, Slot Car Races.

The game has gone live on self-service betting terminals in Slovakia with betting operator Orion Tip. Every race includes six cars with various bet type possibilities.

“We have a very fruitful cooperation with Orion Tip in Slovakia,” said Dalibor Ostojić, regional sales manager for NSoft. “The operator is using our sportsbook solution: Pre-Match MTS sports betting in retail and on terminals as well as a set of virtuals on terminals including Virtual Greyhound Races, Greyhound Races, Virtual Motorcycle Speedway and Virtual Horse Races.

“Actually, the cooperation was established via SSBTs’ channel in 2018 and has been growing ever since. Now, our virtual Slot Car Races have found its way to Orion Tip’s players complementing the existing offer of virtuals.”

Endorphina’s Aus Dem Tal

Endorphina has released its second slot game this month with the launch of Aus Dem Tal.

Aus Dem Tal features the story of a brave dwarf and his little mouse friend who mine through caves full of ore to collect bronze, silver, and gold.

The game is a 3-row, 5-reel slot with 20 paylines and a free spins feature. During the spins, players can get 3 scatters that will trigger 12 free games. During the free spins, the wild symbol – the Thaler – will be stacked.

“It seems that players like the mining-themed slots, and so we couldn’t ignore that,” said a spokesperson for Endorphina. “However, we wanted to put more value into the theme, so that’s why we decided to wrap the story around the creation of the important coin in Europe – Thaler.

“Thaler was the first silver coin and was created in the town of Joachimsthal in the Kingdom of Bohemia (now Czech Republic). As we are based in Prague, we are honored to share some part of our history with our players. And our cute heroes – the dwarf and his friend mouse – will help players to find the precious materials for it.”