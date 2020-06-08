Sportradar adds Euro 2020 to Simulated Reality product range

Sports data provider Sportradar is set to expand its AI-driven Simulated Reality sports betting product by playing out the postponed UEFA European Championships from Friday.

With the Euro 2020 football championship postponed until next summer, Sportradar is playing out the competition as part of its newly launched Simulated Reality product range, which use historical sports data and AI technology to generate real-life simulations of matches.

Kicking off with Turkey v Italy on Friday (12 June), as per the original competition schedule, Sportradar is offering Simulated Reality matches for all 51 games of the tournament, including the final on Sunday 12 July.

To mark the start of Euro 2020 within Simulated Reality, Sportradar is introducing two new features designed to enhance fan engagement, including live video replays of significant moments within a game and automatically generated match reports with in-depth match statistics and analysis. These new features are in addition to the more than 50 pre-match and live betting markets available for each match.

“In the short time that Simulated Reality has been on the market, it has established itself as an authentic and credible alternative to traditional sports betting covering a range of sports including football, cricket and tennis,” said Werner Becher, managing director of US Betting at Sportradar. “Now more than ever it is important that we closely listen to customer feedback so that we can continually improve and enhance our product range.

“The new features we’ve introduced at this time create further opportunities for our customers to engage with football fans and create a unique way to enjoy top level tournament football this summer.”

Sportradar’s Simulated Reality product has already successfully completed the seasons of all major European football leagues, including Germany, England, Italy and Spain, with other leagues still in progress.