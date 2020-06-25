This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

888sport partners Betgenius for sportsbook content

25th June 2020 9:41 am GMT

London-listed operator 888 Holdings has entered into a multi-territory partnership with sportsbook solutions provider Betgenius.

Betgenius will provide a wide range of in-play and pre-match data and pricing services to 888sport covering football, tennis, basketball and volleyball, among other sports, with the supplier also integrating its automated same-game accumulator product BetBuilder.

“We are delighted to partner with Betgenius and believe its flexible technology solution will enhance 888sport through high quality and wide-ranging in-play and pre-match data and content,” said 888 senior vice president and head of B2C Guy Cohen. “We look forward to developing our relationship in the coming months.”

Jack Davison, chief commercial officer of Betgenius parent Genius Sports Group, commented: “As 888 takes further control of its sportsbook with the move to a new platform, offering the right content and trading strategy is a huge opportunity to differentiate in every market.

“It’s testament to the quality of official data and flexible technology that 888 has selected Betgenius to be part of that journey.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading down 1.95 per cent at 150.60 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

