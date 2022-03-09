This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Betway launches sportsbook in Arizona

9th March 2022 9:46 am GMT
Betway
OpenBet

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has launched its sportsbook in Arizona in partnership with Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) and market access partner the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

The Arizona launch marks Betway’s sixth in a US state through its partnership with DGC, which has agreed market access deals in a total of 12 US states and is in the process of being acquired by Betway parent Super Group.

The operator has invested significantly in sports sponsorship as it rolls out its operations in the United States, and currently serves as a partner of teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We’re proud to see the growth of the Betway brand in the U.S. and it’s great to see that the sportsbook product has now gone live in a sixth state,” said Anthony Werkman, chief executive of Betway.

Shares in Super Group (SGHC Ltd.) (NYSE:SGHC) closed 2.96 per cent higher at $8.00 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Arizona Betway Digital Gaming Corporation Sports Betting Super Group United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Arizona sports betting handle grows to record $499.2m in December

Super Group exceeds forecast as 2021 revenue grows to $1.52bn

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Indiana sportsbooks collect record handle of $500.1m in January

Iowa sports betting market surpasses $300m for the first time in January

Betway named official gaming partner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

Betway signs first football sponsorship deals in Chile

Super Group to begin trading on NYSE Friday Jan. 28

Genius Sports expands Betway partnership

Super Group nears completion of merger with Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $3.83bn in 2021

Betway-owner Super Group posts $1.5bn in 2021 revenue

Betway signs inaugural French sponsorship deal with Toulouse FC

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Astropay
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming