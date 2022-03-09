Betway launches sportsbook in Arizona

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has launched its sportsbook in Arizona in partnership with Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) and market access partner the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

The Arizona launch marks Betway’s sixth in a US state through its partnership with DGC, which has agreed market access deals in a total of 12 US states and is in the process of being acquired by Betway parent Super Group.

The operator has invested significantly in sports sponsorship as it rolls out its operations in the United States, and currently serves as a partner of teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We’re proud to see the growth of the Betway brand in the U.S. and it’s great to see that the sportsbook product has now gone live in a sixth state,” said Anthony Werkman, chief executive of Betway.

Shares in Super Group (SGHC Ltd.) (NYSE:SGHC) closed 2.96 per cent higher at $8.00 per share in New York Tuesday.