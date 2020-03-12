COVID-19 forces NBA to suspend season indefinitely

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended all forthcoming matches indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came just moments before Wednesday night’s match between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, forcing the postponement of the game minutes before tip-off. According to the NBA, the affected player was not at the stadium.

“The NBA decided to suspend all games after concluding the day on Wednesday 11, until further notice,” said NBA officials. “The NBA will use that time to determine next steps regarding the coronavirus pandemic.”

Utah Jazz said in a statement that one of its players had tested positive for Covid-19, the current strain of the coronavirus. The individual is currently in the care of Oklahoma City health officials.

Numerous NBA teams have come out in support of the league’s decision with Orlando Magic commenting: “As we said from the beginning, the health of our fans, employees, players and partners is our priority and that is why we fully support the NBA’s decision to postpone games”.

The G-League, the NBA development league shared by multiple players, has also suspended its season indefinitely.

“In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the announcement made by the NBA on Wednesday night, it is that the NBA G-League also effectively suspends the 2019-2020 season, ” said an official statement by the league.