NetEnt and Red Tiger partner with the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

NetEnt and Red Tiger have teamed up with Gaming Intelligence to support the annual celebration of excellence that is the Hot 50.

The title sponsors will be backed up by Playtech, which has chosen to sponsor the leadership category. Check out the full list of categories here.

NetEnt Group chief operating officer Gavin Hamilton, who was honoured in the 2019 Hot 50, commented: “The Hot 50 is always hotly anticipated and I’m pleased that NetEnt and Red Tiger have teamed up to become its sponsor on its tenth anniversary. After a turbulent six months, now more than ever feels like a fitting time to be recognising some of the unsung heroes and shining stars in the industry who have kept us moving forwards in difficult times.”

NetEnt has a long association with the Hot 50 dating back to the very first edition, when game art manager Fredrik Lantz was honoured for his creative input towards NetEnt’s graphical design work. Early NetEnt games such as Gonzo’s Quest set a standard that changed the industry for good.

The Hot 50 has honoured nine NetEnt employees over the years from super sales people such as Naadiya Attard (now at Relax Gaming) to other games designers like head of game products Sandra Karlsson and chief executive officers past, Per Eriksson, and present, Therese Hillman.

Red Tiger is, of course, a much younger company but it has featured in the Hot 50 a number of times in recent years, including Hamilton and commercial director Chris Looney in the past two years.

Playtech is a very apt sponsor of the leadership category. Its chief executive officer Mor Weizer featured in the very first Hot 50 in 2012, alongside then chief operating officer Shay Segev, who has gone on to become chief executive officer of GVC Holdings. Playtech is the Hot 50’s most honoured supplier, with a remarkable 27 entrants over the decade. We will be hearing all about them from Weizer, in an exclusive interview coming soon.

Lastly, a reminder that now is the chance to thank your bosses, colleagues and friends by nominating them for the Hot 50. Who do you think has helped their company to outstanding success in 2020 or has them well positioned for the year ahead? Who will be influential in 2021? From C-Level executives to inspirational customer support staff, games designers, HR managers, lawyers, or financial advisors. Nominate them today here.

The deadline for submitting nominations for this year’s Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 is 7 October, 2020.