Gaming Intelligence
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Operations

8th December 2020 10:25 am GMT
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Today we reveal the second category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - operations - sponsored by Pragmatic Solutions.

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 operations gurus are:

● Sylvain Boniver | COO | Gaming1

● Joe Legge | Director of gaming | Superbet

● Mike Phelan | Commercial director | Paddy Power Gaming

● Robeson Reeves | COO | Gamesys Group

● Sandeep Tiku | COO | GVC Holdings

Congratulations to all of them. They represent the driving force behind the leading iGaming operators and suppliers.

The categories to be revealed will be:

Monday 7th: Risings stars and emerging leaders

Tuesday 8th: Operations

Wednesday 9th: Finance

Thursday 10th: Marketing

Friday 11th: Product and technology

Monday 14th: Employee and customer care

Tuesday 15th: Lottery

Wednesday 16th: Legal and compliance

Thursday 17th: Business development

Friday 18th: Leadership

