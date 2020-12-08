Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Operations8th December 2020 10:25 am GMT
Today we reveal the second category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - operations - sponsored by Pragmatic Solutions.
Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.
The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 operations gurus are:
● Sylvain Boniver | COO | Gaming1
● Joe Legge | Director of gaming | Superbet
● Mike Phelan | Commercial director | Paddy Power Gaming
● Robeson Reeves | COO | Gamesys Group
● Sandeep Tiku | COO | GVC Holdings
Congratulations to all of them. They represent the driving force behind the leading iGaming operators and suppliers.
The categories to be revealed will be:
Monday 7th: Risings stars and emerging leaders
Tuesday 8th: Operations
Wednesday 9th: Finance
Thursday 10th: Marketing
Friday 11th: Product and technology
Monday 14th: Employee and customer care
Tuesday 15th: Lottery
Wednesday 16th: Legal and compliance
Thursday 17th: Business development
Friday 18th: Leadership