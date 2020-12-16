This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Legal & Compliance

16th December 2020 12:33 pm GMT
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

We are thrilled to reveal the eighth category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - legal & compliance.

We work in one of the most tightly regulated industries in the world, making legal and compliance functions critical to the success of suppliers and operators alike. This supreme selection of lawyers are defending their companies and clients with vigour but also performing a vital role in business development, pushing into new frontiers and managing game-changing mergers and acquisitions.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honourees in the legal & compliance category are:

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.

Tomorrow we reveal the honourees in the business development category, sponsored by Pariplay. The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 kicked off last Monday with the rising stars & emerging leaders category, followed by operations, finance, marketing, product & tech, employee & customer care, and lottery.

