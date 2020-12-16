We are thrilled to reveal the eighth category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - legal & compliance.

We work in one of the most tightly regulated industries in the world, making legal and compliance functions critical to the success of suppliers and operators alike. This supreme selection of lawyers are defending their companies and clients with vigour but also performing a vital role in business development, pushing into new frontiers and managing game-changing mergers and acquisitions.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honourees in the legal & compliance category are:

Liv Biesemans | Group deputy general counsel | Kindred Group

Martina Borg-Stevens | Head of legal & compliance | Red Tiger

Sue Dawson | SVP and deputy general counsel | Scientific Games

Steven Ketteley | Co-head of betting & gaming | Wiggin

Riva Richard | Executive vice-president, legal affairs | Pollard Banknote

