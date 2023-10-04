Strive Gaming names new chief legal and compliance officer

North American-facing iGaming platform provider Strive Gaming has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Tommaso Di Chio as chief legal and compliance officer.

Di Chio joins Strive from Kambi, where he held senior legal and compliance roles over a nine-year tenure, most recent serving as senior vice president of legal, regulatory affairs and compliance and group deputy general counsel.

“The legal and regulatory landscape in North America continues to evolve at pace so it’s vital that we have a team of highly experienced specialists to help navigate these often-choppy waters,” said Strive Gaming CEO Max Meltzer, who previously worked with Di Chio at Kambi. “In Tommaso, we have the perfect person to oversee all legal and compliance activity at Strive, and to lead and grow our teams.

“This is an important hire for us and will help us to continue to strengthen our position as the leading PAM provider in North America and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment Do Chio said: “In our fast-changing industry, the secret sauce is balancing cool new ideas with being responsible. I’m all about pulling together the smarts from regulators, lawmakers and folks in the industry to make gaming not just a money-maker, but also something we can be proud of.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Strive Gaming on its journey - a journey that we are in together, every step of the way.”

Strive Gaming currently works with operators including DraftKings/Golden Nugget, Desert Diamond, Betsson/Betsafe and Betfred, with its PAM platform and mobile apps deployed in Colorado, Arizona and Ontario.