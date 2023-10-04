This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

Strive Gaming names new chief legal and compliance officer

4th October 2023 9:02 am GMT
Playtech

North American-facing iGaming platform provider Strive Gaming has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Tommaso Di Chio as chief legal and compliance officer.

Di Chio joins Strive from Kambi, where he held senior legal and compliance roles over a nine-year tenure, most recent serving as senior vice president of legal, regulatory affairs and compliance and group deputy general counsel.

“The legal and regulatory landscape in North America continues to evolve at pace so it’s vital that we have a team of highly experienced specialists to help navigate these often-choppy waters,” said Strive Gaming CEO Max Meltzer, who previously worked with Di Chio at Kambi. “In Tommaso, we have the perfect person to oversee all legal and compliance activity at Strive, and to lead and grow our teams.

“This is an important hire for us and will help us to continue to strengthen our position as the leading PAM provider in North America and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment Do Chio said: “In our fast-changing industry, the secret sauce is balancing cool new ideas with being responsible. I’m all about pulling together the smarts from regulators, lawmakers and folks in the industry to make gaming not just a money-maker, but also something we can be proud of.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Strive Gaming on its journey - a journey that we are in together, every step of the way.”

Strive Gaming currently works with operators including DraftKings/Golden Nugget, Desert Diamond, Betsson/Betsafe and Betfred, with its PAM platform and mobile apps deployed in Colorado, Arizona and Ontario.

Related Tags
Canada Casino iGaming Kambi Ontario Sports Betting Strive Gaming United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Kambi extends ATG sportsbook partnership

Record year for Massachusetts State Lottery as revenue tops $6 billion

New Hampshire Lottery breaks record as annual sales reach $603 million

Interview: Soft2Bet on its global expansion plans

Scientific Games launches The Game of Life omnichannel lottery games

TonyBet to integrate BetMakers racing solution

Flutter Entertainment revenue up 42% in H1 2023

VBet replaces Favbet as FC Dynamo Kyiv shirt sponsor

Evolution revenue hits €441.1 million as live casino drives Q2 growth

NFL suspends four more players for gambling policy violations

Churchill Downs suspends racing after rise in injuries

Pragmatic Play enters Austria with win2day deal

Betsafe extends Lithuanian Basketball Federation partnership

Strong start to the year for Evolution as Q1 revenue tops €429.6m

GI Games Round-up: Indigo Magic, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil and more

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
Digitain
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
Delasport
Gamomat