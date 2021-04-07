This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GAN brings in Robert Shore to head up investor relations

7th April 2021 7:40 am GMT
GAN

New York-listed iGaming technology provider GAN has appointed Robert Shore to the newly created role of vice president of investor relations and capital markets.

Shore brings more than 15 years of experience in corporate finance, investor relations, and Wall Street research to the role and will lead GAN’s investor relations and capital markets efforts, including strategic engagement with the investor community and analysts around the company’s positioning in the digital gaming space.

He joins GAN from Scientific Games where he served as senior director of corporate finance and investor relations for the past three years. Prior to that he spent more than a decade in equity research at Wells Fargo, Union Gaming and Susquehanna International Group.

“Bobby is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in corporate finance and investor relations, along with a proven track record on Wall Street,” said GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit. “We believe his strong gaming experience and deep-rooted relationships within the industry will be extremely valuable as we continue to increase our visibility with institutional investors and propel GAN to the next level.”

“This is truly an exciting time to be joining the GAN team,” said Shore "There is clear excitement and momentum in digital gaming, and I am eager to further contribute to GAN’s leadership position and operational excellence in this segment.”

Shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) gained 0.49 per cent to close at $20.65 per share in New York Tuesday.

