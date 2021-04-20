Sportradar adds Bloomberg executive to board of directors

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of experienced marketing executive Deirdre Bigley.

Bigley has served as chief marketing officer of Bloomberg since 2014, responsible for designing and launching the first global marketing department for the financial data distributor, and building marketing strategies for all business units across the company.

She joined Bloomberg in 2009 as global leader of marketing communications, having previously held various leadership positions at IBM, including vice president of IBM Brand and vice president of Worldwide Advertising and Interactive.

“Deirdre brings strong knowledge of building brands and working with businesses focused on complex data,” said Sportradar chairman Jeff Yabuki. “She has been instrumental in driving the Bloomberg brand globally, establishing a digital first marketing department, and recognizing the intrinsic value that technology and innovation brings to customers through its products and services.

“We are pleased to add an experienced director who understands both the opportunities within a high growth business, as well as the scale needed to further extend our industry leadership by delivering long-term growth and value for our stakeholders.”

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl said: “We’re thrilled that Deirdre is joining our global board of directors as we draw upon her vast experience leading marketing strategies for some of the world’s most well-known technology companies. We are pleased to leverage Deirdre’s data and analytics insights as Sportradar drives innovative solutions that support the success of our customers.”

Commenting on her appointment, Bigley said: “This is an exciting time to join Sportradar as it continues to demonstrate its leading sports data capabilities and drive innovation that changes the way the world experiences sport.

“I look forward to working closely with Jeff, Carsten, and the team as Sportradar continues to differentiate itself as the leader in powering sports data and analytics around the globe.”

Bigley also currently serves as a member of the board of Shutterstock, WiX, Slice, and Recorded Future.