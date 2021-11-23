This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

Holland Casino CEO set to join Casinos Austria

23rd November 2021 8:36 am GMT

Holland Casino chief executive officer Erwin van Lambaart is set to join Casinos Austria as general director in mid-March next year.

Van Lambaart takes over from chief executive officer Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, who leaves Casinos Austria after 30 years service.

Van Lambaart commented: “I will contribute all my experience in order to make a sustainable contribution to the well-being of the group of companies together with the employees in these challenging times. It will be a great pleasure for me to live and work in Austria.”

Sazka Group cooperated with fellow majority shareholder ÖBAG on the appointment, following its acquisition of 55 per cent of the company last year.

Casinos Austria subsequently announced a large restructuring as it looked to secure its future following the pandemic. Van Lambaart brings similar experience, having radically restructured Holland Casino since taking over in 2016.

In thanking him for his service, Holland Casino highlighted the restructuring, addition of three new casinos and the difficulty of dealing with the pandemic.

The board of Holland Casino has begun the search for a new CEO.

Related Tags
Casino Casinos Austria Holland Casino iGaming Sazka Group
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

Holland Casino goes live with Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Hub iGaming content

GI Games Round-up: Featuring High 5 Games, Evoplay, NetEnt and more

Relax Gaming goes live with Holland Casino in Netherlands

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Regulator steps in to ease concerns as tech fault delays Dutch opening

Netherlands gambling regulator reveals iGaming licensees

Holland Casino confident of future prospects despite first half struggles

Playtech first half revenue falls 4% despite Americas growth

Holland Casino named betting partner of Dutch football

Playtech buoyed by strong online growth in first half of 2021

Playtech online growth offsets retail struggles in strong start to 2021

Holland Casino selects Playtech as long-term iGaming partner

Holland Casino cleared to sign multimillion euro betting partnership

Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution