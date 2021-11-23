Holland Casino CEO set to join Casinos Austria

Holland Casino chief executive officer Erwin van Lambaart is set to join Casinos Austria as general director in mid-March next year.

Van Lambaart takes over from chief executive officer Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, who leaves Casinos Austria after 30 years service.

Van Lambaart commented: “I will contribute all my experience in order to make a sustainable contribution to the well-being of the group of companies together with the employees in these challenging times. It will be a great pleasure for me to live and work in Austria.”

Sazka Group cooperated with fellow majority shareholder ÖBAG on the appointment, following its acquisition of 55 per cent of the company last year.

Casinos Austria subsequently announced a large restructuring as it looked to secure its future following the pandemic. Van Lambaart brings similar experience, having radically restructured Holland Casino since taking over in 2016.

In thanking him for his service, Holland Casino highlighted the restructuring, addition of three new casinos and the difficulty of dealing with the pandemic.

The board of Holland Casino has begun the search for a new CEO.