SAZKA Group increases Casinos Austria stake to over 55%

European lottery and gaming operator SAZKA Group has completed its acquisition of a 17.19 per cent stake in Casinos Austria from Novomatic.

The transaction follows an agreement with Novomatic in December and increases SAZKA Group’s shareholding in the Austrian casino and lottery operator to 55.48 per cent.

In connection with the transaction, the company has drawn €105m in new secured financing from one of its relationship banks.

“Together with our fellow shareholders, we are looking forward to increasing the value of Casinos Austria – a treasured national brand - for the benefit of customers, employees, and most importantly of all, Austrian society,” said SAZKA Group CEO Robert Chvatal.