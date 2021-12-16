FSB hires former SIS sales manager to lead business development strategy in Europe

Gaming technology technology supplier FSB has brought in Andrew Grimshaw to lead its European sales function.

Grimshaw will serve as business development director for the UK, Ireland & Europe, leading the company's sales strategy in the region and business development efforts across online and retail. He joins FSB from data supplier SIS.

Grimshaw’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the supplier, which recently secured market entry in North America via a multi-location sports betting retail partnership in South Dakota.

“Global growth has been a key element of our year at FSB with major partnerships secured in Europe, North America and Africa. This momentum will continue in 2022 and Andrew’s vast international experience will help us drive the European region forward,” said FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman.

“Andrew is a proven winner when it comes to delivering deals, and his hunger and desire to succeed will be a huge asset to FSB. I’ve no doubt that he will continue to propel us forward in the region and deliver rapid growth next year and beyond.”

Grimshaw said of his new role: “After such a successful 2021, this feels like a really exciting time to be joining FSB. Momentum is palpable in the organisation and further growth feels inevitable.

“Having worked in the sports betting industry for a number of years, I’ve been acutely aware of the world-class market-leading proprietary products and services that FSB offer. Leveraging my wide network of contacts to showcase this award-winning sportsbook and leading tech stack to new partnerships and markets is something I can’t wait to do.”