New York-listed online lottery provider Lottery.com has appointed William C. Thompson Jr. to its board of directors and announced a number of internal promotions.

Thompson is a partner, chief administrative officer and senior managing director at financial services firm Siebert Williams Shank & Co., and also serves as a director at social gaming operator SciPlay.

He was twice elected as Comptroller of the City of New York and currently serves as the chair of the Board of [...]