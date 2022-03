New York-listed gaming operator Bally’s Corporation has appointed Bobby Lavan as its new chief financial officer.

Lavan has served as Bally's senior vice president of finance and investor relations since May, leading the acquisition, financing and integration of Gamesys, as well as the internal and external reporting processes.

Lavan assumes the role from Steve Capp, who will leave Bally's at the end of April after more than three years with the company formerly known as Twin River [...]