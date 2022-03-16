Betsson unveils new proposed board of directors

The nomination committee of Betsson has proposed a new board of directors for shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of the company in May.

The new board has been selected with a view to increasing participation by major shareholders and sees Peter Hamberg and Pontus Lindwall nominated for re-election, alongside TCS JohnHuxley vice chair Tristan Sjöberg.

Sjöberg briefly served as a director of Betsson in 2018 and represents Knutsson Holdings, which holds a 4.55 per cent stake in the business and controls 11.75 per cent of votes.

The committee has also nominated two new independent directors, Eva de Falck and Louise Nylén.

de Falck currently serves as a senior consultant, advisor and board member at Skandiabanken, chair of Tessin Nordic Holding, and a director at Contemporary Wines.

Nylén is currently chief executive of Dynamic Code, having previously served as chief marketing officer at Trustly and LeoVegas.

Johan Lundberg is proposed to be re-elected chairman of the board, having assumed the role in October following the departure of Patrick Svensk, with Eva Leach also nominated for re-election as a director.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 3.24 per cent higher at SEK55.70 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.