DAZN Bet names Mark Kemp as first chief executive

DAZN has named BoyleSports chief executive Mark Kemp as the CEO of its soon to launch sports betting business DAZN Bet.

Kemp brings more than a decade of gaming industry experience to the role, having previously held management roles at Coral, Ladbrokes and UK Tote Group. He currently serves as chief executive of BoyleSports, having assumed the role in July 2021.

“I am delighted to be joining DAZN BET to launch such a new and exciting international brand,” said Kemp. “With the strength and expertise of DAZN in sports media, we will deliver something recreational and relevant to today’s audience. I am looking forward to working with the new team and DAZN to build an engaging and responsible new entertainment proposition for sports fans across the world.”

DAZN Bet is the new sports betting brand of DAZN which is expected to launch in the next six months in partnership with technology supplier Pragmatic Group.

“Sports betting partnerships are just one of the ways in which DAZN is going to deliver more exciting and richer content for its customers,” said Ian Turnball, EVP of Betting at DAZN Group. “We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences as they enjoy long form content. DAZN is giving them that.”