Sydney-listed sportsbook operator BlueBet Holdings has strengthened its senior executive team in the United States with the appointments of Jake Francis as senior vice president of operations and Sean Phinney as SVP of marketing.

The senior appointments bolster BlueBet’s ranks in the US as the company prepares to launch its new ClutchBet brand in Iowa in the coming weeks.

Francis joins from Penn National Gaming’s iGaming arm, Penn Interactive, where he was senior director of operations, playing [...]